Walking for compassion supports those in need

Residents of Rach Mieu Neighborhood in Ho Chi Minh City’s Phu Nhuan District participated in a walking program to raise funds for people in difficult circumstances yesterday.

Over VND11.6 billion is raised from various sponsors

The walk took place along a 3.2km route through the following routes such as Hoa Phuong, Truong Sa, Phan Dinh Phung, Phan Dang Luu, and Phan Xich Long.

More than 4,000 people participated in the walk, joined by Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

The organizing committee of the program has successfully secured over VND11.6 billion from various sponsors, which include businesses, organizations, religious institutions, as well as contributions from officials, civil servants, public employees, and armed forces from 13 wards, along with support from individuals both within and outside Phu Nhuan District.

Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kieu Nhi of the Phu Nhuan District People's Committee, noted that over the past 22 years, the walking program titled has amassed more than VND134 billion in total contributions.

This initiative has facilitated the construction and renovation of 61 gratitude houses and 1,181 charity homes for social welfare beneficiaries as well as provided 10,418 scholarships, supported 251 livelihoods, issued 11,372 health insurance cards, distributed 22,282 gifts, and offered financial assistance and resources to hundreds of underprivileged families.

On the same day, K Hospital (Ministry of Health) partnered with various entities to host the inaugural "Relay Journey" race at Tay (West) Lake in Hanoi aimed at fundraising for poor cancer patients.

Over 1,500 athletes competed in two distances of 2.5km and 5km, raising over VND546 million for the Bright Tomorrow Fund to assist patients.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan