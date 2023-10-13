SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Vovinam nominated as national intangible heritage

SGGPO
The HCMC People’s Committee Vovinam sent a document on nominating Vovinam Viet Vo Dao, a traditional Vietnamese martial art as a national intangible heritage to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
HCMC&apos;s Vovinam team (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 1

HCMC's Vovinam team (Photo: SGGP)

The municipal People’s Committee previously asked the Department of Culture and Sports to coordinate with the HCMC Vovinam Viet Vo Dao Federation (HVVF) to complete a scientific dossier seeking recognition for the traditional Vietnamese martial art as a national intangible heritage.

Vovinam Viet Vo Dao was established in Hanoi in 1938 by Master Nguyen Loc and has been present in more than 70 countries and territories around the world, contributing to introducing the land and Vietnamese people to international communities.

By Thien Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vovinam national intangible heritage Vietvodao

Other news

Photo Gallery