Vo Truong Toan Award-winning teachers share touching stories

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training this morning organized a meeting with 50 typical teachers winning the 26th Vo Truong Toan Award in 2023.

At the meeting, Director of the Municipal Department of Education and Training Nguyen Van Hieu together with the staff and teachers reviewed the tradition of venerating teachers.

The award was accompanied by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper to honor passionate teachers with their outstanding achievements in training excellent students as well as to recognize their pervasion, devotion and innovation in their career of teaching and training which have been highly appreciated by both students and parents.

Director of the HCMC Education and Training Department Nguyen Van Hieu also shared that the education sector has always appreciated the devotion of teachers, especially those who are working in remote areas. The recognition of society is the award and the greatest happiness for a teacher.

On this occasion, some teachers told their stories with silent and meaningful contributions for many generations of students.

Deputy Editor-in-chief of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Ngoc Anh affirmed that the Vo Truong Toan Award has become a precious and noble award for the educational sector.

The award not only has contributed to honoring typical teachers representing hundreds of educators but also has showed the respect and recognition of the great contribution of teachers to the education and training sector.

As for the sponsor, Director of EMG Education Nguyen Phuong Lan said that the great and noble contribution of teachers would be more and more appreciated via the Vo Truong Toan Award.

Tomorrow, Vo Truong Toan Award Ceremony will take place at City Hall with the participation of 50 Vo Truong Toan Award-winning teachers which is one of the activities heading to celebrate the 41st anniversary of Vietnam Teachers' Day (November 20, 1982 - 2023).

Some photos were captured at the meeting with Vo Truong Toan Award-winning teachers