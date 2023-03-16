VNU-HCMC, city review one year of cooperation

A meeting reviewing the one-year implementation of the cooperation program between the HCMC People’s Committee and Vietnam National University-HCMC (VNU-HCMC) was held on March 15.

Results from the cooperation included the establishment of a delegation developing the cooperation program; carrying out four key missions in 2022 (implementing training programs to improve cadre’s performance and skills); building a project of management and efficient use of public assets, and credit program for students of school and university; developing VNU-HCMC urban area infrastructures and turning the university urban area into one of the scores of the Eastern highly interactive innovative urban area of HCMC.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stressed that the city always considers VNU-HCMC as an indispensable part of the city’s delopementent.

He noted that the credit program must meet the demand of students who are studying in HCMC while the human resource training program has to identify the number of orders booked by the departments and units.

Regarding ordering and performing scientific and technological tasks, the Department of Science and Technology must make a specific plan of orders associated with resolution No.31-NQ/TW on the development directions of HCMC until 2030, he added.

Last July, the People’s Committee of HCMC and Vietnam National University–HCMC (VNU-HCMC) signed a cooperation program in various areas in the 2022-2025 period.

The program aims to serve the goals of socio-economic development and integration of the city and the southern key economic region in the 2022-2025 period, and implement VNU-HCMC’s main missions in researching, training, and serving the community.

The cooperation program includes human resource training and development in the fields of IT, AI, urban management, mechanical and automation engineering, business management, finance and banking, health and tourism; scientific research and socio-economic development allowing VNU-HCMC to participate in the city’s key science and technology missions, seek measures for the development of culture and sports, study automation technology application of infrastructure management and operation, assess the social impacts caused by flooding and seek solutions to improve environment; digital transformation, digital economic development, startup and innovative and creative startups calling investors to invest in construction of a research and development center, a data center, a software center, a student service center, and a multi-purpose sports center right inside VNU-HCMC, on the planned land lots; development of VNU-HCMC urban area infrastructures and turning the university urban area into one of the scores of the Eastern highly interactive innovative urban area of HCMC.