VNese surgeons operate on patient with epilepsy via remote consultation

Vietnamese surgeons have successfully carried out surgery on a child patient with epilepsy thanks to Taiwanese peers through remote consultation.

Ho Chi Minh City-based University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital announced the surgery at the XVII Asian Epilepsy Surgery Congress from 10-11 November held by the hospital in collaboration with the Vietnam Neurosurgery Association in the city. The surgery based on an online medical consultation with Taiwanese doctors lasted 5 hours.

After surgery, the patient had a 50 percent - 70 percent reduction in seizures. Moreover, he takes less amount of medication each day and the side effects of the medication.

Before the conference, doctors from the Department of Neurosurgery at Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital performed surgery and broadcast it live to Hall 3A. The patient is a 15-year-old male patient in the southern largest city who had epilepsy 6 years ago and was treated with high doses of anti-epileptic drugs but the seizures were not well controlled.

Patients were given MRI scans and video electroencephalography by Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital to detect the frequency and clinical manifestations of epileptic seizures and measure neuropsychological function. After that, doctors from the Department of Neurology, the Department of Neurosurgery, and the Department of Diagnostic Imaging sought the consultation of experts from Taipei Vinh Dan Hospital in Taiwan (China) to plan epilepsy surgery for the patient.

After consultation, doctors assessed the patient as having drug-resistant frontal lobe epilepsy due to focal dysplasia. The boy needs to undergo a surgery to remove brain damage, reduce seizures and improve his quality of life.

According to Dr. Nguyen Minh Anh, Head of the Neurosurgery Department of Ho Chi Minh City University of Medicine and Pharmacy Hospital, surgical treatment of epilepsy is a new concept in Vietnam. Technological and technical limitations are one of the major challenges. Previous studies for epilepsy treatment focused on making antiepileptic drugs and the effectiveness of combinations of these drugs.

However, recent studies have shown that surgical treatment of epilepsy not only brings fruitful results in controlling seizures but also improves the patient's cognitive function. In addition, the development of technology has brought many new methods in treating epilepsy.

The application of new epilepsy surgical treatment methods is expected to open up more effective treatment opportunities for epilepsy patients.