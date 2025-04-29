Health sector in HCMC ensures thorough medical arrangements for major events

With the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025) underway, medical services are fully in place at all event locations, ready to promptly address any health situations for attendees, officers, soldiers, and citizens.

The health sector in HCMC assures comprehensive medical services for all major events

For several days, medical teams from 175 Military Hospital under the Ministry of National Defense have been stationed at the gathering points and training grounds of the parade and marching units. Beyond monitoring health and administering first aid, they have also ensured the availability of medicines and medical equipment. The teams remain fully prepared for timely response to any emergency situation.

Head Vu Dinh An of the Intensive Care Department at Military Hospital 175 stated that the unit has operated the medical area like a miniature field hospital, which is prepared to handle all situations including mass disasters such as fires and collapsed structures.

The medical force at the celebration is divided into three main areas, as per the plan. The first team is stationed at 12 medical tents, providing emergency care to soldiers and participants. The second team is always on duty at the modern field ambulance, operating as a mobile emergency room. The third team is stationed at a field medical station located at the Institute of Biomedical Physics, near stand A, where high-ranking leaders and veteran delegates are welcomed.

Deputy Director Pham Thanh Viet of Cho Ray Hospital shared that since March, the hospital has been preparing medical resources for activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification. The hospital remains ready to mobilize under the direction of the Ministry of Health and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, having arranged medical equipment, medicines, hospital beds, blood supplies, and two reserve ambulance teams to respond swiftly in case of emergencies.

Additionally, Cho Ray Hospital has organized a dedicated emergency team specifically for leaders and revolutionary veterans. Meanwhile, Deputy Director Vo Thanh Toan of Thong Nhat Hospital reported that their unit has proactively stocked sufficient medicine, hospital beds, supplies, and essential medical equipment to support treatment efforts. The hospital has also established three disaster emergency teams and two rapid response teams, maintaining a constant state of readiness to ensure quick and effective responses when needed.

To ensure that medical work is well prepared and ready to respond to any situation that may arise, the Ministry of Health has recently sent many working delegations led by Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan and deputy ministers to Ho Chi Minh City to inspect and encourage medical staff to complete their tasks well. Inspecting the medical arrangements for the significant ceremony, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan expressed her high appreciation for the proactive approach, strong sense of duty, and hard work of the medical teams. Furthermore, she encouraged all medical staff to maintain their high level of concentration and readiness to respond to any situation that may arise.

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan emphasized that medical teams need to proactively develop plans to transport patients by motorbike or other flexible means, and be ready to respond in case the ambulance has difficulty accessing.

According to Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan, on the peak days of the series of events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day, people came to watch the event very early, which could lead to water shortages, hunger, and fatigue.

Medical teams on site must closely monitor ongoing developments and promptly report to the organizing agency, enabling the organizing committee to proactively coordinate logistical support and safeguard the health and safety of participants. In addition, comprehensive response scenarios must be developed to address all potential situations, with particular focus on emergencies and large-scale disasters.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan emphasized the need for specific plans addressing extreme weather conditions, especially prolonged heat. He also highlighted the importance of preparing measures to mitigate health risks caused by high temperatures, sudden weather changes, and unusually heavy rainfall, thereby ensuring the safety of both the task forces and participants throughout the event.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Anh Quan