Processed milk, dietary supplement production facilities in HCMC to be inspected

The Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Authority (FSA) will collect samples and test products showing signs of violating quality and food safety standards.

On April 21, the Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Authority issued a special inspection plan focusing on compliance with food safety laws.

The inspection will run from April 21 to May 30.

Accordingly, the FSA formed inspection teams to carry out checks on food production and business facilities, primarily focusing on processed milk, nutritional products, dietary supplements, medical nutrition foods, and foods for special dietary and so on.

Associate Professor Dr. Pham Khanh Phong Lan stated that this specialized inspection aims to strengthen the management and supervision of food production and business facilities, and promptly detect and strictly handle violations.

44-5263-1345-6074-5267.jpg
The warehouse in a counterfeit milk supply chain is discovered in Hanoi.

During the inspection process, the inspection teams will collect samples of products showing signs of quality or food safety violations and send them for testing.

The inspection teams are responsible for reviewing various aspects, including business registration certificates, certificates of eligibility for food safety meeting good manufacturing practice (GMP) standards, food safety eligibility certificates, product declaration registration documents and food safety conditions at the facility.

In addition, the teams will examine advertising materials and documentation verifying advertising content as per regulations, and compliance with legal requirements on food advertising.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong

GMP standards food safety legal requirements on food advertising processed milk dietary supplement production Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Authority

