Food watchdog proposes to remove ads for food products with banned substance

In response to the discovery of a banned substance, the Vietnam Food Safety Authority under the Ministry of Health has called for the cessation of advertising for two food product types.

Dang Xuan Phuc Linh Gold and Best Slim Collagen are advertised on websites

The Vietnam Food Safety Authority under the Ministry of Health yesterday announced that currently two kinds of food products including Dang Xuan Phuc Linh Gold and Best Slim Collagen are being advertised and sold on some e-commerce trading floors, websites, and social networks.

The Vietnam Food Safety Authority added that it has issued an official dispatch to authorities in all 63 provinces and cities, requesting supervision and recall of two products containing the banned substance sibutramine. The Authority affirmed that one of the products, Dang Xuan Phuc Linh Gold, has not been officially announced, and the registration acceptance number printed on its packaging is incorrect.

Furthermore, the Authority requested the Department of E-commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade to remove the advertising content of the above products on e-commerce trading floors as well as strengthen the management of e-commerce trading floors to prevent counterfeit and recalled products from being sold on e-commerce trading floors.

The Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism removed advertisements for the above products on websites, and requested Facebook and YouTube to review, remove and close advertisements for the above violating products.

In related news, before the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly which will take place on May 5, Health Minister Dao Hong Lan reported to the National Assembly on the implementation of its previous resolutions and issues addressed in the health sector.

Addressing the management of the cosmetics sector, the Minister of Health highlighted recent rigorous actions taken by the drug authority. Specifically, the administration has revoked 58 cosmetic product declaration receipts and initiated the suspension and recall of 9 products that failed to meet the country's quality standards.

Furthermore, recognizing the evolving landscape of commerce, the Ministry of Health has intensified its oversight of pharmaceutical business practices and advertising activities on online platforms, including e-commerce websites, e-commerce marketplaces, and social media channels, since the beginning of 2025.

By Quoc Lap - Translated by Anh Quan