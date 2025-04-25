Nearly 400,000 e-health records integrated into HCMC Digital Citizen app

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on April 25 announced that nearly 400,000 electronic health records for elderly residents have been updated and integrated into the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application.

Residents can easily access and monitor their health information from their smartphones.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health indicated that the healthcare sector had officially launched the creation of electronic health records integrated into the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application, starting on April 2025.

The elderly took the initiative. As of now, 396,794 records of this group of people have been synchronized and intergrated in the app. Citizens who have installed the digital citizen app can easily access their EHRs to monitor their health status.

In the coming period, the app will serve for students.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health, the Ho Chi Minh City Digital Citizen application not only allows residents to access administrative information but also serves as a personal health management platform as a major step forward in smart healthcare.

Once the city’s medical data system is completed and interconnected, citizens’ electronic health records will continue to be added more data from medical facilities. This integration will enhance the effectiveness of health management and treatment, contributing to the realization of comprehensive healthcare for residents in the digital transformation era.

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong