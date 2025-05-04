PM urges firm action against fake medicine, milk production and trade

The Vietnamese Prime Minister has called for stringent measures to curb the production and distribution of counterfeit medicines and adulterated milk products.

Police officials in Thanh Hoa Province seize many fake medicine products in Thanh Hoa City in April 2025

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued the official dispatch No. 55/CD-TTg, directing ministries, agencies, and local authorities to intensify cooperation and enforce stringent measures against those producing and trading counterfeit medicines, milk, and health supplements.

The Prime Minister has urged the Ministry of Public Security to carry out the investigation of identified cases and collaborate with relevant agencies to address them in accordance with legal requirements.

Additionally, local police are instructed to maintain vigilance, swiftly identify and prevent violations, and take action against illegal activities concerning the production and sale of counterfeit medicines, fake milk, and fraudulent health products. The Ministry of Health is tasked with enhancing inspections to ensure adherence to legal standards in pharmaceuticals and food safety, while also focusing on improving regulatory oversight of cosmetics to curb violations.

The Prime Minister has called for enhanced inspection and oversight of circulation and distribution activities across retail channels, agents, and e-commerce platforms. This includes the urgent detection, prevention, and strict enforcement against the production and sale of counterfeit goods. He emphasized the need for decisive action against smuggling, trade fraud, and the manufacturing and distribution of counterfeit and substandard products, particularly counterfeit medicines, fake milk, and fraudulent health foods.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is to collaborate with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Health, and other relevant agencies to review and address violations in advertising across various media, including the press, the Internet, and social media, concerning the production and sale of counterfeit medicines, fake milk, and health protection foods, in accordance with legal regulations.

Additionally, people's committees of provinces and cities are tasked with inspecting and regulating the advertising and sale of medicines and health protection foods online, ensuring the prompt review and recall of any identified counterfeit products to mitigate potential harm to the public.

By Lam Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan