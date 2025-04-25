Thu Duc City inaugurates US$72.96 million international-standard hospital

The inauguration ceremony of the international-standard general hospital in Thu Duc City, built with over VND1.9 trillion (US$72.96 million), was held yesterday.

The Ho Chi Minh City’s Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects yesterday held the inauguration ceremony of the general hospital in Thu Duc City. This is one of many key works and projects of the city to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

At the ceremony, Head Van Thi Bach Tuyet of the Organization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee praised the outstanding efforts of the city’s Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects and related units.

She noted that amid the nationwide celebrations the 50th anniversary of the country's reunification, the inauguration of Thu Duc General Hospital is a significant milestone. The hospital not only addresses the healthcare needs of residents in Thu Duc City but also provides a modern and convenient medical facility for people in neighboring provinces such as Binh Duong and Dong Nai. Additionally, this marks an important opportunity for the hospital to advance its development and enhance the quality of its workforce.

Moreover, she suggested the newly-constructed hospital taking initiatives in training programs to enhance personnel for adaption in the new situation as well as making most of the assistance of large hospitals in building its own clinical protocols, operational procedures, and specialized techniques for better patient care. In particular, she encouraged managers of the new hospital to focus on specialized areas such as trauma emergency care and endovascular intervention.

A representative of the Management Board of Industrial and Civil Engineering Construction and Investment Projects stated that construction of the new general hospital in Thu Duc City began in 2021. The facility spans over 58,000 square meters and includes one basement and ten above-ground floors, with a total investment exceeding VND1,915 billion and a capacity of 1,000 beds.

As a newly built hospital designed to international standards, the project features a well-organized layout, efficient functional zoning, and high-quality construction that meets global benchmarks. The spacious design and thoughtfully planned landscape aim to foster a safe, comfortable, and calming environment—enabling both patients and medical staff to focus on care and service with dedication.

By Quang Huy - Translated by Anh Quan