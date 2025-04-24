Ministry orders immediate recall of 12 fake milk powder brands still being sold

The Ministry of Health has requested that localities promptly initiate the recall of 12 identified counterfeit milk powder products remaining on the market.

Police investigators seize various types of fake milk products

Concerning the counterfeit milk production operation at Rance Pharma International Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company and Hacofood Group Nutrition Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company, the Authority of Vietnam Food Safety, the Ministry of Health today issued an official directive to the Health Departments of provinces and municipalities; food watchdog in Ho Chi Minh City; the Food Safety Management Authority of Da Nang City and the food safety and hygiene subdivisions in localities mandating the prompt withdrawal of 12 varieties of fraudulent milk powder.

Following the official dispatch from the Investigation Police Agency, the Ministry of Public Security called for coordinated efforts to combat and prevent crime, particularly in identifying illegal activities. Twelve food and nutritional products (in the form of powdered milk) were determined to be counterfeit, violating the Clause 7 in Article 3 of the Government's Decree 98/2020/ND-CP. In response, the Authority of Vietnam Food Safety instructed relevant functional units to review, inspect, and work with local authorities to recall all counterfeit products still on the market. They are also to coordinate with the police to handle the matter in accordance with the law.

In addition, the Authority of Vietnam Food Safety urged local health agencies to advise the public against using 72 milk products currently under investigation, linked to the two aforementioned enterprises, until the police reach a final conclusion.

Simultaneously, local authorities were encouraged to intensify inspections and enforcement related to food safety violations, with particular focus on identifying and addressing poor-quality or counterfeit food products, both during and after inspections.

List of the 12 counterfeit milk powder products:

COLOS IQ FOR MUM (dietary supplement)

COLOS IQ DIABETES (dietary supplement)

DARIFA A+ ProGold (dietary supplement)

KENMIL PREMIUM PEDIA GOAT (formulated nutritional product)

SURE IQ SURE GOLD (for special dietary use)

Kodo A+ Starter Colostrum 1 (formulated nutritional product)

L' GRAND COLOSTRUM PEDIA+2 (formulated nutritional product)

Newsure Colos 24h Kid Plus (formulated nutritional product)

Kid Baby Talacmum (formulated nutritional product)

Gludiabet Talacmum (for special dietary use)

KASUMI CANXI NANO COLOS 24H (for special dietary use)

KASUMI GAIN COLOS 24H 3 (nutritional product)

