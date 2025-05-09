Health Insurance Law to be amended to provide free medical care for all

The Law on Health Insurance will be amended towards the goal of providing free medical examination and treatment for all people.

The healthcare sector has established a strategic plan for the years 2026-2030 and 2031-2035, aimed at systematically executing essential initiatives to progressively achieve the goal of ensuring that every individual undergoes a regular health check-up at least once annually, while also working towards eliminating hospital fees for all citizens.

Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan (R), Chairman of the National Medical Council, chairs the workshop

This was heard at yesterday's workshop on improving patient rights in diagnosis and treatment held in Hanoi. Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan, Chairman of the National Medical Council, chaired the workshop.

Addressing the workshop, Deputy Minister Tran Van Thuan said that by the end of 2024, nine of 19 key health indicators had exceeded the 2025 target. The rate of people participating in health insurance reached over 94 percent of the population, helping to significantly reduce the medical cost burden for patients.

Deputy Minister Tran Van Thuan acknowledged that patient rights in the diagnosis and treatment process still have shortcomings. Medical facilities remain overburdened, with long wait times and hidden costs. While health insurance has improved, the list of covered drugs, supplies, and techniques must continue to be updated to keep pace with advancing medical technology and ensure patients are not financially excluded.

According to Deputy Minister Tran Van Thuan, one of the key breakthrough directives recently emphasized by General Secretary To Lam is the goal of ensuring that every citizen receives a routine health check-up at least once a year, with a long-term vision of moving toward universal access to free healthcare services.

These are specific and compassionate goals that clearly reflect the progressive nature of the country's regime and the political will to build a healthcare system that truly serves the people. Accordingly, the health sector has outlined its roadmap for 2026–2030 and 2031–2035, with a focus on the coordinated implementation of key initiatives aimed at gradually realizing these two major policy objectives.

'This is a long-term journey that demands consistent, deliberate progress. Yet, it also presents a significant opportunity for us to transform the healthcare system—from treating illness to protecting health, from passive care to proactive prevention—while advancing the genuine rights of patients', emphasized Deputy Minister Tran Van Thuan.

He also noted that the health sector is preparing to overhaul the Law on Health Insurance, with particular attention to enhancing provisions related to medical examination and treatment. This includes a strong focus on preventive care and early detection of serious diseases, with the ultimate aim of ensuring free access to medical services for all citizens.

By Quoc Lap -Translated by Anh Quan