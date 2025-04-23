Ministry of Health gets 500,000 measles vaccine doses for vaccination campaign

The Ministry of Health has received an additional 500,000 doses of measles vaccine for its third vaccination campaign.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health received a significant boost to its third vaccination campaign with a donation of 500,000 measles vaccine doses sponsored by the FPT Long Chau Pharmacy System and Vaccination Center.

At the hand-over ceremony

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thi Lien Huong, on behalf of the Ministry of Health leadership, expressed gratitude to FPT Long Chau for its timely and practical support. She also expressed hope that the company would continue to collaborate with the Ministry in advancing vaccination efforts across Vietnam.

Additionally, she noted that the newly received vaccines would be promptly distributed to localities to accelerate the vaccination campaign and support epidemic control in line with the Prime Minister’s directive.

At the donation ceremony, FPT Corporation General Director Nguyen Van Khoa said that he was very proud to continue his long-term commitment to the health sector and respectfully donated 500,000 doses of measles vaccine to accompany the Ministry of Health in the third vaccination campaign.

FPT is committed to partnering with the Ministry of Health to advance the digital transformation of preventive medicine, aiming for a proactive, intelligent, and sustainable healthcare system. This initiative aligns with the Politburo's Resolution No. 57/NQ-TW which emphasizes the role of science, technology, and innovation in driving national digital transformation. Specifically, FPT pledges to actively support the Ministry by providing strategic advice and facilitating communication initiatives on digital platforms. The goal is to help disseminate preventive health information more accurately to every citizen, contributing to the creation of a well-informed and health-conscious community.

According to the Ministry of Health, measles vaccination campaigns have started to yield results. Compared to the first three months of 2025, the measles incidence rate has decreased in the 1-to-10-year-old age group (down 6 percent) and the under-1-year-old group (down 0.4 percent), including children under 6 months who are not eligible for the measles vaccine. However, the incidence rate increased in the over-10-year-old group (up 6.4 percent). In order to effectively manage the measles vaccination campaign and swiftly address the epidemic, the Ministry of Health has formulated and released a strategy for the third measles vaccination campaign scheduled for 2025. This campaign will utilize 500,000 doses of measles vaccine provided by FPT Corporation. The initial distribution is expected to be finalized by April 30, with the subsequent allocation expected to be completed by May 15.

