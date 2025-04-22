Health authorities intensify crackdown on counterfeit, unverified drugs

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday issued an urgent directive to its divisions in districts, Thu Duc City, calling for intensified efforts against counterfeit and unverified drugs.

In the directive, which was also sent to the city Drug, Cosmetic and Food Testing Center as well as local pharmaceutical businesses, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health required to adhere to and uphold 'Good Practice' principles and standards throughout all operations.

Accordingly, to promptly detect, prevent, and address the production, distribution, and use of counterfeit drugs—while ensuring effective treatment and safeguarding public health—the Department of Health required pharmaceutical businesses to operate strictly within the authorized scope of their certified licenses.

Pharmaceutical establishments are permitted to trade only in drugs that have valid circulation or import license numbers and are accompanied by proper invoices and documentation. They are strictly prohibited from trading in unlicensed, counterfeit, unverified, recalled, or substandard drugs.

In addition, pharmaceutical establishments shall review and immediately recall detected counterfeit drugs and promptly provide information to the Department of Health if they detect suspicious signs of counterfeit drug production and trading. Drug retail establishments must tell people who come to buy drugs about the harmful effects of purchasing and using drugs of unknown origin.

The Department of Health will direct district, town, and Thu Duc City health divisions to inform pharmaceutical establishments about the review and recall of detected counterfeit drugs. They will also strengthen inspection and supervision of these establishments' compliance with pharmaceutical laws, focusing on verifying the origin of drugs they sell.

Additionally, the Department will enhance measures to manage wholesale and retail drug establishments, including requiring them to connect with drug supply establishments. Violations will be strictly addressed.

Authorities should recommend that individuals purchase drugs exclusively from licensed retail establishments. They should also enhance communication about the dangers and consequences of acquiring drugs from unknown sources, as well as the unregulated purchase and use of drugs for medicinal purposes.

The Department of Health has tasked its Inspectorate with intensifying inspections of local pharmaceutical businesses, focusing on drug origin and related invoices and documentation. Violating organizations and individuals will be strictly penalized, and any cases showing signs of criminal activity will be referred to appropriate investigative authorities.

The Department of Health Inspectorate must coordinate with the police, the Department of Industry and Trade, and other relevant authorities to enhance market oversight and carry out investigations into counterfeit and unverified drugs. They are also required to rigorously implement measures to combat smuggling, trade fraud, and the distribution of counterfeit goods citywide.

The Drug, Cosmetic, and Food Testing Center of the City is tasked with enhancing the sampling and quality control of pharmaceuticals available in the market, particularly those that may be counterfeit or of substandard quality. It is also responsible for promptly notifying the Department of Health and other relevant authorities about any identified cases.

Additionally, the Drug Administration of Vietnam under the Ministry of Health, has issued an official communication to health departments, urging them to intensify inspections and address violations in pharmaceutical business practices. Local authorities are encouraged to strengthen oversight and regulation of online drug sales and purchases.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Dan Thuy