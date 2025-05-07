General Secretary emphasizes importance of prioritizing healthcare development

General Secretary To Lam is advocating for a significant expansion of access to healthcare in Vietnam with a long-term vision of free hospital care for all.

The Office of the Central Party Committee has recently declared the finalization of General Secretary To Lam's assessment at the collaborative meeting with the Government Party Committee, ministries, and affiliated organizations regarding public health services and strategic directions for the future.

At the meeting, General Secretary To Lam endorsed the policy of providing annual health check-ups for all citizens. He instructed the Party Committee of the Ministry of Health to develop a detailed proposal and submit it to the Government for prompt guidance and implementation. Matters exceeding the Ministry’s authority will be referred to the Politburo for further direction. The policy of annual health check-ups received the support of related agencies.

General Secretary To Lam tasked the Government Party Committee with leading the development of a phased roadmap aimed at gradually reducing the public’s financial burden for medical services, with a long-term goal of achieving free hospital care for all citizens between 2030 and 2035. He also directed a comprehensive review and revision of existing health-related programs, plans, and projects to ensure alignment with evolving national needs.

In addition, the General Secretary instructed the Party Committee of the Ministry of Health to urgently develop and finalize the National Target Program on Health Care, Population, and Development for the 2026–2035 period, to be submitted for approval at the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly.

Furthermore, the Government Party Committee was assigned to lead and coordinate with the Ministry of Health and other relevant ministries and agencies to accelerate the restructuring of the health sector’s organizational system, aligning it with the two-tier local government model. Emphasis was placed on strengthening grassroots healthcare—the first line of defense and the closest level of service to the people—ensuring it is well-resourced, adequately staffed, technologically equipped, and fully capable of earning the public’s trust.

General Secretary To Lam has tasked the Document Subcommittee and the Economic-Social Subcommittee of the 14th National Party Congress with the responsibility of reviewing, enhancing, and highlighting the perspectives, objectives, and targets related to public health care in the draft documents presented to the congress. This process will occur alongside the collection of feedback from Party congresses at all levels for the 2025-2030 term.

By Tran Binh - Translated by Anh Quan