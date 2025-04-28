Ministry warns of risk of disease outbreaks during peak summer tourism season

As the peak summer tourism season of 2025 approaches, the Ministry of Health is cautioning the public about an increased risk of disease outbreaks.

illustrative photo

The Ministry of Health yesterday issued a document to provincial and municipal people's committees, institutes of Hygiene and Epidemiology, and Pasteur institutes across the country, urging them to strengthen disease prevention and control efforts during the transitional season and summer of 2025.

According to the Ministry of Health, the global situation of infectious diseases remains complex. Several illnesses, including measles, whooping cough, dengue fever, malaria, and influenza A (H5N1), continue to see high case numbers and outbreaks across multiple countries. Domestically, measles cases remain elevated, particularly among children aged 11 to 15. Additionally, endemic diseases such as dengue fever and hand, foot, and mouth disease are showing localized increases in certain areas.

The Ministry of Health forecasts that the hot, humid conditions, heavy rainfall, and surge in tourism during the 2025 peak season will likely foster the spread of various illnesses, particularly those affecting the digestive and respiratory systems, as well as mosquito-borne diseases.

Therefore, to proactively prevent epidemics, the Ministry of Health recommends that people's committees in provinces and cities assign the health sector in the locality to take full responsibility for epidemic prevention and control. At the same time, departments, agencies, and socio-political organizations are encouraged to coordinate effectively in implementing epidemic prevention and control activities and expanded vaccination. Localities need to allocate sufficient funds and ensure resources for epidemic prevention and control and expanded vaccination in 2025.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes the need for a comprehensive plan to maintain non-stop operations in the healthcare system. This plan must ensure uninterrupted epidemic prevention, control, and vaccination campaigns, even after the merger of health facilities.

By Nguyen Quoc - Translated by Dan Thuy