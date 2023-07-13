VND2.3 trillion invested in Chon Thanh – Duc Hoa section of Ho Chi Minh Highway

The Transport Ministry yesterday informed that the investment project for Chon Thanh – Duc Hoa section of Ho Chi Minh Highway was approved.



This investment project works on a total street length of nearly 73km, from Tru Van Tho Commune of Bau Bang District in Binh Duong Province to Km82+750 (intersecting with National Highway N2) in Duc Hoa District of Long An Province. The street has two lanes when basically finished and six lanes when totally completed.

On this street, there are 14 bridges, three of which will be newly built, namely Trang Bang Bridge, An Hoa Bridge, and Rach Nhum Bridge.

The project receives a total investment amount of nearly VND2.3 trillion (US$97.2 million), including the land compensation and resident resettlement costs of VND264 billion ($11.2 million).

The project is expected to begin construction this year and will finish in 2025. The street contributes to gradually connecting Vietnam from Pac Bo in the Northern mountainous province of Cao Bang to Dat Mui in the Southernmost province of Ca Mau.