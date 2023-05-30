Vinh Tuy 2 Bridge’s final section joined in Hanoi

On May 30, the construction investment project for Phase 2 of Vinh Tuy Bridge, which spans the Red River, successfully concluded its final connection.

On May 30, the construction investment project for Phase 2 of Vinh Tuy Bridge, which spans the Red River, successfully concluded its final connection. This significant transportation project in Hanoi serves to complete the loop of the city's Ring Road No.2 as per the original plan, thus preventing congestion on Vinh Tuy Bridge upon the completion of the section from Nga Tu So to Vinh Tuy Bridge.

On behalf of the leadership of Hanoi City, Mr. Duong Duc Tuan, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Hanoi, expressed deep appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the functional units, local authorities, investors, construction units, officials, engineers, and workers who have successfully overcome numerous challenges throughout the project's implementation.

"Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, substantial price fluctuations in building materials, and challenging construction conditions, the investors and contractors have diligently maintained the construction progress. Today, the construction project has been successfully completed, meeting the set objectives and ensuring high standards of quality, safety, and urban aesthetics," emphasized Mr. Duong Duc Tuan.

Recognizing the significant importance of Ring Road No.2 to Hanoi's traffic network, the city has made a dedicated commitment to investing in the Vinh Tuy Bridge - Phase 2 project to effectively close the loop of the Ring Road No.2 as planned, thereby preventing congestion on Vinh Tuy Bridge after the completion of the section from Nga Tu So to Vinh Tuy Bridge.

The construction project of Vinh Tuy Bridge - Phase 2 has been designated as a vital transportation infrastructure for Hanoi during the 2021-2025 period, with the Hanoi City Party Committee providing focused guidance. Following the final bridge connection, the contractors will accelerate the completion of the remaining tasks, ensuring a commitment to finish the project and open the bridge to traffic by Vietnam’s National Day on September 2, 2023.

On this occasion, as a token of appreciation for the construction team's utmost dedication to the Vinh Tuy Bridge - Phase 2 project, Chairman Tran Sy Thanh of the People's Committee of Hanoi bestowed meaningful gifts upon the investors, the Hanoi Traffic Construction Projects Investment Management Unit, and relevant contractors and localities.