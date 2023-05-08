Vinh Long approves expanding private reserve of rare birds

The Mekong Delta Province of Vinh Long authorities have agreed to expand a private reserve of rare birds.

The People's Committee of Vinh Long Province has just approved the plan to expand the night heron garden of resident Le Van Chia in Tan My Commune in Tra On District. According to the plan, the garden will be expanded from about 1.8 ha to 4-5 ha.

At the same time, the province will build a watchtower to observe and restore services in rural tourism in addition to the construction of a sturdy fence and surveillance cameras to protect the private reserve of rare birds.

The upgrading and expansion of the rare bird reserve aim to develop and preserve nature and biodiversity as well as strictly protect endangered and rare species of wild animals and plants with an orientation towards rural tourism and environmental education for students.

Vinh Long Province recorded 33 species belonging to 20 families in this bird garden.