Villagers pool money to help needy student continue his schooling

Local residents, philanthropists, local government, and unions have collected over VND100 million (US$4,204) to help a student from a poverty-stricken family to pursue his schooling and pay medical fees for his mother.

Inhabitants, benefactors, local authority, organizations and residents of the Central Province of Ha Tinh’s Duc Tho District who have lived in other localities all donated more than VND100 million to help schoolboy Bui Dinh Thang in Thuong Tu hamlet of Bui La Nhan commune in Duc Tho District continue his schooling at university. The amount is also used for medical treatment of the student’s mother.

Student Bui Dinh Thang got 27.75 points including literature 8.75, geography 9.5, and history 9.5 in the national high school graduation exam last school year. Schoolboy Thang was successful in making the cut into a Primary Education Pedagogy major at Nghe An Province-based Vinh University.

However, on the day Thang learned his test score, his 42-year-old mother, Le Thi Thanh Tu, had just undergone surgery for a malignant brain tumor at a hospital in Hanoi. The family had to sell all their assets and borrow more than VND100 million from relatives and neighbors to pay for his mother’s medical treatment, but it was still not enough.

Thang is the first son in a family with three children. Thang's family owns an acre of land and raises several small livestock and poultry, thrifty, which is only enough for 5 people. Being aware of his difficult family situation, Thang always tries his best to study well. Thang was honored to join the Communist Party of Vietnam while studying at Nguyen Thi Minh Khai High School in Duc Tho District.

Currently, although it is close to the date of admission, Thang has not had enough money for tuition fees; thus, he had thought about suspending his studies and looking for a job near his home to earn money to pay for his mother's hospital fees and feed his young brothers.

When knowing about student Thang and his family’s economic condition and his dream of pursuing further education, the Front Working Committee of Thuong Tu village held a meeting with local inhabitants for discussion of assistance. The committee also reported to the Party Committee, authorities, and the Fatherland Front Committee of Bui La Nhan Commune to call for donations for student Thang’s continued schooling and help pay for medications for his mother.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Nhat, Secretary of the Thuong Tu Village Party Committee, yesterday afternoon said that 350 households in the village mainly engaged in agricultural work and farming so their economy is still difficult. However, after the Front Work Committee of Thuong Tu village began to launch its appeal for donations to support student Thang and his family, villagers voluntarily donated money.

Up to now, inhabitants in the village have raised a total amount of VND51 million. Moreover, benefactors, departments, unions of Duc Tho District, villagers in other communes and the Connection Fund to love children in Bui La Nhan commune's homeland everywhere also collected an additional sum of VND50 million.

According to Mr. Nguyen Minh Nhat, in addition to appealing for donations for immediate support, the Village Front Committee will also continue to call for benefactors and former villagers who are living in other localities to give more money to support student Thang's family. At the same time, the committee will make a petition to the local government to give the poverty-stricken family a helping hand.

Furthermore, the local administration will also add the poor family to the list of social welfare beneficiaries so that they can receive support for medical examination and treatment for especially dangerous diseases.