Vietnam–US strengthen agricultural ties, targeting $2.5 billion in trade

During a visit to Washington D.C. on June 6, Minister Do Duc Duy advanced Vietnam–US agricultural ties, with both sides targeting $2.5 billion in trade over the next three years.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment delegation holds a working session with Senator John Boozman, Chair of the US Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, on June 5.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that Minister Do Duc Duy, during his official trip to the United States to promote agricultural cooperation, had held working meetings in Washington D.C. with Senator John Boozman, Chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and Congressman Glenn Thompson, Chair of the House Agriculture Committee, on the afternoon of June 6 (Vietnam time).

At the meeting, Minister Do Duc Duy presented the outcomes of the Vietnamese delegation's visit, which included officials from specialized agencies and representatives from nearly 30 businesses in sectors such as grain, meat, fertilizers, biological plant protection, and the wood industry. The delegation had previously worked in Iowa and Ohio, witnessing the signing of multiple agricultural trade deals between Vietnamese and American enterprises.

In Iowa, businesses from both countries signed four agreements worth approximately $800 million to import corn, soybeans, and meat over a three-year period. In Ohio, under Minister Do Duc Duy’s witness, further contracts valued at over $600 million were signed, primarily for the import of corn, soybeans, and distiller’s dried grains with soluble.

At a roundtable scheduled for later that same day with the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Washington D.C., Vietnamese firms were expected to sign additional agreements worth an estimated $1.1 billion. If fulfilled, total bilateral agricultural trade commitments could reach $2.5 billion over the next three years.

Senator John Boozman poses for a commemorative photo with the Vietnamese delegation.

Calling the outcome “beyond expectations,” Minister Do Duc Duy emphasized the strong commitment and determination of the Vietnamese Government, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and the Vietnamese business community to expand imports from the US—particularly agricultural products—as part of efforts to rebalance bilateral trade.

During the talks, Minister Do Duc Duy called on the US Congress to maintain support for fair trade policies and refrain from imposing disadvantageous tariffs on Vietnamese goods. He also urged the two Congressional committee chairs to encourage US agribusinesses and agricultural associations to expand investment and production cooperation in Vietnam and increase imports of Vietnamese agricultural products.

Minister Do Duc Duy also announced that, effective April 1, 2025, Vietnam has reduced tariffs on most US corn and soybeans to zero percent. Additionally, Vietnam has approved all 61 registration dossiers for genetically modified crop varieties submitted by American companies. Currently, 509 US companies producing meat and meat products, and 232 seafood exporters, have been granted access to the Vietnamese market.

The US side welcomed the achievements of the Vietnamese delegation and expressed confidence in the potential for deepening agricultural ties. Senator Boozman, who previously visited Vietnam, said he was impressed by the country’s rapid agricultural growth and saw long-term cooperation potential. He voiced support for equitable tariff agreements and pledged to relay Vietnam’s proposals to relevant authorities.

Congressman Glenn Thompson poses for a commemorative photo with the Vietnamese delegation.

Congressman Glenn Thompson praised the newly signed high-value contracts and urged the US government to promptly resolve lingering tax-related issues. He also welcomed Vietnam’s decision to commercialize genetically modified crops, calling it a testament to the country’s proactive global integration and agricultural modernization.

Both sides agreed on the need to foster comprehensive cooperation in agriculture, not only between State agencies but also among research institutes, universities, and the academic community, particularly in addressing global challenges such as climate change and food security.

The two US lawmakers also extended invitations for Minister Do Duc Duy to visit Arkansas and Pennsylvania—their respective home states—to explore further agricultural investment and cooperation opportunities.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan