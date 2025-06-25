Vietnam, Ecuador boost ties across trade, technology, and education

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on June 25 on the sidelines of the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin city, China.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) meets with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on the sidelines of the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin city, China, June 25, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on June 25 on the sidelines of the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin city, China, during which he affirmed Vietnam attaches great importance to its multifaceted cooperation with Ecuador and proposes continued dialogue, negotiation, and signing of cooperation agreements in trade, investment, finance, and agriculture.

PM Pham Minh Chinh conveyed a letter from State President Luong Cuong inviting President Noboa to attend the signing ceremony of United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, to be held in Hanoi this October.

President Noboa expressed his appreciation for Vietnam’s initiative and commitment to hosting the signing event, an important legal instrument in the fight against cybercrime, and confirmed that Ecuador will send a high-level delegation to attend.

The PM called on Ecuador to facilitate investment by Vietnam’s Viettel Group in telecommunications, 5G services, and digital transformation in Ecuador, contributing to development and job creation for Ecuadorian youth. On behalf of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders, he extended a formal invitation to President Noboa to pay an official visit to Vietnam this year to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

President Noboa affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of Ecuador. Highlighting Vietnam’s impressive achievements in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, he expressed his desire to expand cooperation in education and to promote people-to-people exchanges, especially among young people, between the two countries. The President welcomed Vietnamese enterprises' participation in Ecuador’s 5G network development plans.

Both sides agreed to step up high-level exchanges and delegation visits, strengthen the effectiveness of existing cooperation mechanisms, and promote trade and investment promotion activities, business connectivity, and collaboration in areas of mutual strength. They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues of shared interest.

