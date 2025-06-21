Vietnam becomes model in implementing SDGs: UN chief

Vietnam has emerged as a model in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promoting international peace and security, and engaging in key UN processes.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet (R) presents his credentials to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York on June 20. (Photo: VNA)

The UN Secretary-General praised Vietnam’s remarkable achievements in socio-economic development and international integration in recent years, noting that the country has emerged as a model in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), promoting international peace and security, and engaging in key UN processes.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet presented his credentials to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the UN Headquarters in New York on June 20, officially beginning his tenure as Ambassador, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations.

Following the credential presentation ceremony, Mr. Antonio Guterres warmly congratulated Ambassador Do Hung Viet on assuming his new post and expressed his confidence that the Ambassador would continue contributing to enhancing Vietnam’s role and position at the UN.

In light of an increasingly complicated global landscape, which presents unprecedented challenges to the UN system, Guterres emphasised that the growing leadership of developing countries like Vietnam will help advance multilateralism and contribute effectively to global efforts to deal with shared challenges. On this occasion, he conveyed his regards and expressed his hope to meet Vietnam’s senior leaders again later this year.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet thanked the Secretary-General for his warm sentiments toward Vietnam, and expressed his hope for continued support from both the UN and the Secretary-General personally for Vietnam and for himself in his capacity during his tenure in New York.

The Vietnamese diplomat reaffirmed that relations with the UN remain a top priority in Vietnam’s foreign policy, underscoring the country’s strong commitment to multilateralism and the rule of law, and its determination to make increasingly active and substantive contributions to the UN’s affairs.

On this occasion, Ambassador Do Hung Viet also conveyed the greetings and regards from Vietnam’s senior leaders to Guterres, and expressed the hope of welcoming the UN chief back to Vietnam for an official visit and to attend the signing ceremony of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, to be held in Hanoi in October 2025.

