Nearly 50 Vietnamese citizens safely enter Egypt

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt, has successfully facilitated the safe entry of nearly 50 Vietnamese citizens into Egypt.

Amid complex developments in the region, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel continues to advise Vietnamese citizens who remain in the conflict zone to stay calm, maintain regular contact with the embassy, and strictly follow instructions and warnings from local authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and the embassy.

A building damaged after an attack in Ramat Gan city of Israel. (Photo: XINHUA/VNA)

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel, in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt, has successfully facilitated the safe entry of nearly 50 Vietnamese citizens into Egypt.

Several of these citizens have already returned to Vietnam, while the remaining are completing the necessary procedures to return home as soon as possible.

Earlier, upon receiving reports of Vietnamese citizens trapped in the conflict zone, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel promptly coordinated with relevant domestic agencies, local authorities, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt to take necessary protective measures, ensure safety and security for Vietnamese nationals, and support the evacuation of them from dangerous areas.

Amid complex developments in the region, the embassy continues to advise Vietnamese citizens who remain in the conflict zone to stay calm, maintain regular contact with the embassy, and strictly follow instructions and warnings from local authorities, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and the embassy. In case of emergency, citizens can contact the embassy’s 24/7 citizen-protection hotlines at +972 555 025 616 and +972 527 274 248 for timely assistance.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel will continue to follow the MoFA’s guidance, work closely with domestic agencies, local authorities, and other Vietnamese representative offices in neighbouring areas to monitor the situation closely, make all necessary arrangements to ensure the safety of Vietnamese citizens and the embassy premises, and prepares plans for further evacuations to safe areas if needed.

Related News Vietnamese in Iran reported safe as Israel-Iran tensions mount

Vietnamplus