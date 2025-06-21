Vietnam, China intensify experience sharing in diplomatic affairs

The Party and State of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give top priority to the development of Vietnam–China relations.

The Party and State of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give top priority to the development of Vietnam–China relations. Vietnam is ready to work with the Chinese Party and State to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promote the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van receives a delegation from the Foreign Policy Advisory Committee under the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Source: baoquocte.vn)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngo Le Van on June 20 received a visiting delegation from the Foreign Policy Advisory Committee under China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Welcoming the delegation, Van emphasised that this is a valuable opportunity for both sides to deepen mutual understanding, enhance the sharing of theoretical and practical experiences in formulating and developing foreign policy, and exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

The two sides expressed satisfaction with the positive, comprehensive, and substantive developments in the relationship between the two Parties and the two countries in recent times. They especially appreciated the great success of the state visit to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping in April 2025, which yielded rich and prominent outcomes with long-term strategic significance for the development of Vietnam–China relations, especially as both countries enter a new era of development.

The guests shared the key outcomes of the Communist Party of China’s Central Conference on Work Related to Neighbouring Countries held in April 2025, and emphasised the consistent position of the Chinese Party and State in always considering Vietnam a top priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy.

The Vietnamese official affirmed that the Party and State of Vietnam always attach great importance to and give top priority to the development of Vietnam–China relations. He emphasised Vietnam's readiness to work with the Chinese Party and State to further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and promote the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

On this occasion, he also briefed the delegation on Vietnam’s recent socio-economic development, highlighting key achievements in the streamlining and restructuring of the political system. He outlined Vietnam’s priorities in building a fully developed institutional framework, mechanisms, policies, and laws, as reflected in the recent resolutions of the Politburo.

Both sides agreed to continue sharing experience in foreign affairs, particularly in building a comprehensive and modern diplomacy bearing distinct national characteristics. They also vowed to share experience in addressing regional and global issues, as well as in responding to non-traditional security challenges in the current context.

