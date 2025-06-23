International

Vietnam voices concern over escalating conflict in Middle East

Vietnam is deeply concerned about the escalating and complex conflict in the Middle East, which poses a serious threat to the lives and safety of civilians, as well as to regional and global peace and stability.

Vietnam calls on relevant parties to immediately cease military actions, including attacks on nuclear facilities, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang stated on June 22.

Spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Ms. Pham Thu Hang made the remarks in response to reporters’ question regarding Vietnam’s reaction to the US attacks on several Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22 morning (Vietnam time).

"Vietnam is deeply concerned about the escalating and complex conflict in the Middle East, which poses a serious threat to the lives and safety of civilians, as well as to regional and global peace and stability,” she said.

Vietnam also calls on parties involved to continue negotiation efforts and settle differences by peaceful means, in accordance with international law, especially the United Nations Charter, while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, international humanitarian law, and the regulations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the spokesperson stressed.

VNA

