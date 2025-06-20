Vietnam – US reciprocal trade agreement negotiations make significant progress

During the negotiations, the US highly evaluated Vietnam’s goodwill and efforts, affirmed its appreciation for the bilateral relationship, acknowledged Vietnam’s proposals and concerns.

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien (second from left) holds a negotiation session with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Ambassador Jamieson Greer, US Trade Representative, on the afternoon of June 12 (local time) in the US. (Photo: VNA)

At the third round of negotiations on a bilateral reciprocal trade agreement between Vietnam and the US, held in Washington D.C. from June 9 – 12, the Vietnamese delegation made substantial progress and narrowed differences across all areas under discussion, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press briefing on June 19.

Responding to a reporter's question about the third round of talks, Hang stated that during the negotiations, the US highly evaluated Vietnam’s goodwill and efforts, affirmed its appreciation for the bilateral relationship, acknowledged Vietnam’s proposals and concerns, and considered these an important basis for continuing discussions and moving towards a final agreement.

The Vietnamese delegation reaffirmed its commitment to building balanced and sustainable economic and trade relations with the US for the benefit of the two countries’ people and businesses. Both delegations agreed to assign technical-level teams to continue discussions, aiming to reach an agreement that meets the expectations and conditions of both Vietnam and the US.

Also at the briefing, when asked about the US Department of State's announcement on June 18 regarding the resumption of visa processing for international students, Hang said the ministry and Vietnamese representative agencies in the US are seeking further information on the matter.

She expressed her hope that the US's student visa process would proceed smoothly, meeting the legitimate needs and aspirations of international students, including those from Vietnam.

