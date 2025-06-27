More Vietnamese volunteer soldiers’ remains repatriated from Cambodia

From February 24 to June 26, two teams of province - K70 and K71 - searched and collected the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and expert in the five Cambodian provinces.

The fallen soldiers' remains are repartriated from Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

The provincial steering committee for search, collection and identification of fallen soldiers’ remains (Steering Committee 515) in the southern province of Tay Ninh on June 26 held a ceremony at Xa Mat international border gate to receive 172 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in battlefields in Cambodia during wartime.

From February 24 to June 26, two teams of province - K70 and K71 - searched and collected the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and expert in the five Cambodian provinces of Tboung Khmum, Kampong Cham, Banteay Meanchey, Otdar Meanchey, and Seam Reap.

Sen. Lt. Col. Doan Dinh Tinh, head of team K70, said that during their mission in Cambodia, the officers and soldiers of the two teams always united, closely coordinated and received support from local forces and authorities.

They did a good job of mass mobilisation, provided financial support, medical examination and treatment, and medicine to local people in areas where they were stationed and worked, which contributed to strengthening the friendship and solidarity between the people of Vietnam and Cambodia, and beautifying the image of "Uncle Ho's soldiers" in the hearts of international friends.

On the same day, authorities in the southern province of Kien Giang held memorial and reburial services at the Hon Dat district martyrs’ cemetery for the remains of 32 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who fought and lost their lives in Cambodia during wartime.

The remains were found and repatriated by team K92 of the Kien Giang Military Command during the 2024-2025 dry season, with support from the authorities and people of Cambodian provinces.

Since 2001, the team has repatriated the remains of 3,188 Vietnamese soldiers and experts who fell down in Cambodia. In the 2024 - 2025 dry season, the team conducted search at 66 locations, finding 13 sets of remains in Cambodia and 19 others in Vietnam, all of which have not yet been identified.

VNA