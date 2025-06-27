International

Vietnam welcomes Israel – Iran ceasefire: Spokesperson

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Pham Thu Hang stated that Vietnam calls all parties involved to seriously comply with the agreement, creating conditions for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

nguoi-phat-ngon-pham-thu-hang-tin-phat-2662025.jpg
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)

Speaking to reporters on June 26, Pham Thu Hang stated that Vietnam calls on all parties involved to seriously comply with the agreement, creating conditions for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

She underscored Vietnam’s support for efforts to promote negotiation and dialogue based on respect for national sovereignty and in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, with the aim of achieving lasting and sustainable peace in the region.

VNA

