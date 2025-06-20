Vietnamese in Israel urged to register for evacuation plans

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel is closely coordinating with relevant local agencies to stay informed and provide the utmost support possible for Vietnamese nationals.

Amid escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel has announced urgent measures to safeguard Vietnamese citizens, including compiling a list of nationals and collecting information on evacuation requests from the Vietnamese community in Israel.

This aims to prepare appropriate and timely support plans if necessary.

Due to the host country’s current regulations, exiting Israel, especially during emergencies, and transiting through a third country to return to Vietnam require complex procedures. These include the submission of detailed and highly reliable personal information to facilitate verification and decision-making processes involving Israeli, Vietnamese, and third-country authorities.

The embassy calls on all citizens to proactively register their personal details and evacuation intentions via the provided registration form. Accurate information is crucial for the embassy to devise suitable plans and provide assistance when needed. Citizens can contact the following consular officers through the citizen protection hotline:

Tran Van Giooc, First Secretary

Phone: +972-55-502-5616

Email: giooctv.mofa@gmail.com

Nguyen Thuy Anh, Second Secretary

Phone: +972-52-727-4248

Email: anhnguyen.mofavn@gmail.com

Nguyen Bich Thuy, First Secretary

Phone: +972-50-878-3373

Email: thuynb.mofa@gmail.com

Registration form:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1Uee4KnpuRWTUleHRgq8PbuBcjd3hgIT5WoDuLo3w7Aw/edit

The Embassy urges Vietnamese citizens in Israel to maintain regular contact to ensure effective coordination in protecting the safety and security of the entire Vietnamese community in the country.

The Embassy of Vietnam in Israel remains committed to doing its utmost to safeguard the rights and safety of Vietnamese nationals residing in the host country.

