Vietnamese PM meets with Senegalese counterpart in Tianjin

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with his Senegalese counterpart Ousmane Sonko in Tianjin, China. (Photo: VNA/VNS)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with his Senegalese counterpart Ousmane Sonko on June 25 morning (local time), on the sidelines of the 16th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, hosted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China.

PM Pham Minh Chinh conveyed greetings from Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, PM Sonko, and other Senegalese leaders. He also delivered an invitation from President Cuong to President Faye to attend the signing ceremony of the UN Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi this October.

Highlighting Vietnam’s principle of “working together, benefiting together, and developing together”, he reiterated the country’s readiness to continue dispatching agricultural experts to support Senegal’s food security through increasingly effective and innovative methods.

Noting Vietnam’s recently obtained status as an observer to the African Union (AU), he sought Senegal’s support in deepening ties with African nations and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), while also requesting assistance for Vietnamese citizens and workers in Senegal.

Sonko, for his part, affirmed Senegal’s high regard for its friendship with Vietnam and expressed a desire to intensify bilateral exchanges and people-to-people ties. He underlined his country's readiness to serve as a bridge promoting cooperation between Vietnam and both the AU and ECOWAS, and encouraged Vietnamese firms to tap into the 400-million-strong West African consumer market.

Thanking Vietnam for its agricultural assistance, he noted his hope for continued support in rice and cashew cultivation. He praised the success of Vietnam’s agricultural cooperation model in other countries and voiced interest in expanding that model to benefit Senegal and other Global South nations.

The two leaders agreed to increase high-level exchanges and mutual visits, boost trade and investment promotion activities, facilitate business connections, and foster market access for each other’s key export products, with a strong focus on agriculture.

On the occasion, PM Pham Minh Chinh invited PM Sonko to visit Vietnam, an invitation the Senegalese leader accepted with pleasure.

VNA