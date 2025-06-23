Vietnam, US promote people-to-people exchanges

Vietnam–US Friendship Festival was held in the central coastal city of Da Nang on Sunday, as part of the activities marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper reaffirmed the US's commitment to supporting a strong, independent, prosperous and resilient Vietnam, while respecting each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence and political systems.

An art performance at the festival (Photo: VNA)

A Vietnam–US Friendship Festival was held in the central coastal city of Da Nang on Sunday, as part of the activities marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Jointly organized by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO), the US Mission to Vietnam, and the Da Nang People’s Committee, the event attracted some 3,000 participants, including people, tourists, and officials from both nations.

In his opening remarks, VUFO President Phan Anh Son highlighted the journey of reconciliation since the normalisation of ties on July 12, 1995, stressing the shared efforts to “put aside the past, overcome differences, promote similarities, and look to the future.” He praised the growing bilateral cooperation across politics, trade, education, science, and post-war recovery, noting the vital role of people-to-people exchanges in fostering mutual understanding.

US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper underscored that such exchanges form the foundation of the Vietnam–US relationship. He reaffirmed the US's commitment to supporting a strong, independent, prosperous and resilient Vietnam, while respecting each other’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence and political systems.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People’s Committee Ho Ky Minh noted that relations between Da Nang and US partners and localities have flourished in recent years through friendship visits and frequent delegation exchanges.

The US is currently one of the leading investors in Da Nang, ranking third with 89 projects totalling over US$511 million, he said.

The official added that people-to-people diplomacy activities between Da Nang and the US have been taking place vibrantly with the presence and practical contributions of US non-governmental organisations operating in the fields of education, health and community development, helping to deepen the bonds between the two countries' people.

VNA