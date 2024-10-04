Vietnam’s stock market likely to reach 9 million accounts by 2025

Vietnam is on track to reach 9 million stock trading accounts by 2025 and 11 million by 2030, CEO of Vietnam Report JSC Vu Dang Vinh has said.

Investors monitor stock market developments at the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE). (Photo: VNA)

As of the end of August, the Ministry of Finance reported over 8.6 million accounts in the market, an increase of 19.4 percent compared to the end of 2023.

Steady growth in the number of new investor accounts is a positive sign reflecting the attractiveness of the market, Vinh said. He noted that as the economy remains stable and requires robust capital flows, the stock market serves as an essential channel for capital transmission.

A recent survey by Vietnam Report involving businesses and financial experts revealed that 85.7 percent of respondents consider Vietnam’s economic recovery as the primary growth opportunity for the financial sector this year. In addition, 82.3 percent cited consumer growth and 69.5 percent highlighted a stable business environment.

Rising final consumption index reflects improving demand and spending as well as increasing short-term borrowing for consumption. A stable business climate, on the other hand, creates favourable conditions for foreign investment to flow back into the market, with some of this capital channeled through the stock market, potentially ending recent periods of net selling.

Vietnam Report’s analysis of the top 20 securities companies, which together account for about 80 percent of the industry’s total assets in the second quarter, also showed an upward trend in return on assets (ROA), further underscoring the market's growth potential.

Vietnamplus