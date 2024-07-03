Vietnam's State Audit Office unveils 2023 findings

The Vietnam State Audit Office (SAV) yesterday held a press conference in Hanoi to announce the ‘Comprehensive Report on 2023 Audit Results and Implementation of SAV’s Conclusions, Proposals in 2022’.

The press conference of SAV on July 2



In the conference, the SAV presented the key findings from the 248 audit reports conducted in 135 audit missions throughout 2023. These audits covered the fiscal year 2022, examining state budget revenue and expenditure, as well as budget settlement.

They also displayed shortcomings and limitations in mechanisms and policies, and audit proposals of the SAV aiming at rectifying these weaknesses in a timely manner. These recommendations seek to prevent losses and waste, contribute to tightening financial discipline, and promote a sound national financial system.

Deputy Auditor General Ha Thi My Dung informed that the SAV has sent over 40 cases with indications of legal violations to investigative agencies for handling, 35 of which have been resolved by the investigative agencies to date. Among the 35 resolved cases, 14 have been initiated for criminal investigation.

Regarding the audit of public vehicle usage in state agencies, Director Vu Ngoc Tuan of the SAV's General Affairs Department reported that while the audit of public vehicle assets in state agencies has been completed, there are still unresolved issues. In particular, the surplus of public vehicles in state agencies is mainly due to old or damaged vehicles, making it difficult to sell or dispose of them.

As to public asset audits, the SAV announced that in 2025, it will focus on in-depth audits of the process of organizing and managing public land funds in state agencies.

During the press conference, several participants expressed their appreciation for the SAV's regular practice of publicly disclosing audit results and the implementation of audit recommendations. This transparency has generated positive feedback both domestically and internationally, significantly contributing to providing information that empowers relevant state agencies, particularly inspection, investigation, and anti-corruption agencies, in their efforts to combat corruption, waste, and negative practices.

The public disclosure of audit results and the implementation of audit recommendations has further enhanced the trust of the National Assembly, the Government, and the people in the SAV's audit activities.

By Luu Thuy – Translated by Thanh Tam