Vietnam's role and reputation in international community

Vietnam has taken on important positions as a reliable member of the international community and actively contributed to maintaining peace, promoting cooperation, and social progress regionally and globally.

A crucial partner of the United Nations

As an active member of the United Nations (UN), Vietnam's spirit of humanity and readiness to offer support has been evident during challenging times in foreign countries.

In the devastating earthquake disaster in February 2023 in Turkey, the 24-member team of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and 76 members of the Vietnam People's Army joined rescue efforts. This marked the first time that Vietnam dispatched a rescue team on a humanitarian mission abroad. Nevertheless, the efforts of Vietnam's rescue team were highly appreciated and praised by the Turkish government and the people.

During the meeting with international rescue teams in the earthquake-stricken Hatay region, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his gratitude for Vietnam's timely support, emphasizing once again the importance of international solidarity.

Participation in search and rescue, and disaster relief missions in Turkey not only reflects Vietnam's noble gesture but also represents the excellent foreign policy, a sense of community responsibility, and international solidarity of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam.

The most evident example is Vietnam's contributions to the United Nations peacekeeping operations (UNPKO). Stemming from the country's role, responsibility, and political commitment to the UN, the Vietnamese Politburo approved the comprehensive project on Vietnam's participation in UNPKO at the meeting on November 23, 2012.

To specify the Party's direction, on December 5, 2013, the Prime Minister approved the project on the participation of the Vietnam People's Army in the UN peacekeeping missions during the 2014-2020 period and the following years.

The National Assembly passed Resolution No. 130/2020/QH14 on joining the UN peacekeeping force at its 10th session on November 13, 2020. This was a reaffirmation of Vietnam's role and long-term contributions to UNPKO, enhancing the friendship among nations and highlighting Vietnam's image, responsibility, and contributions to maintaining peace and promoting cooperation regionally and globally.

Currently, Vietnam has established 33 defense attache offices in 32 countries and at the UN. Following the Party's and State guidelines, from 2014 to the present, the Vietnam People's Army has deployed over 500 officers and professional soldiers in UNPKO, including four level-2 field hospitals, one engineering unit in South Sudan, and officers working at the South Sudan, the Central African Republic, and the UN headquarters.

During a meeting with State President Vo Van Thuong on the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in China on October 18, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his gratitude for Vietnam's excellent cooperation and support for the UN in all priority areas, especially in peacekeeping and international security.

Mr. António Guterres emphasized that Vietnam is a role model for many developing countries and an important partner of the UN. The image of Vietnam, its people's love for peace, and their willingness to contribute to peace and the development of the UN are powerfully conveyed.

Sincere, trustworthy, responsible

After Vietnam was elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for 2023 - 2025 tenure, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his belief that Vietnam will continue to actively and effectively contribute to the promotion and protection of human rights. Vietnam is an essential member of the UN and has made significant contributions to the common work of the UN.

October 11 also marks one year since Vietnam became a member of the UN Human Rights Council for 2023-2025 tenure. The 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council wrapped up on October 13, concluding three regular sessions and many operations of this organization in 2023.

During the session, Vietnam actively engaged and consulted with delegations from other countries, participated in drafting documents, and jointly supported many initiatives with a spirit of dialogue and cooperation. This demonstrated Vietnam's consistent views and policies, as well as its achievements in promoting and protecting human rights, contributing to the operation of the Human Rights Council aligning with the basic principles of international law, highlighting Vietnam's efforts and responsibilities as a member of the Human Rights Council for 2023 - 2025 tenure.

Vietnam's participation, as emphasized by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, continuously affirms the quality, capability, and intelligence of Vietnam in addressing bilateral and multilateral issues, with the motto of "sincere, trustworthy, responsible".

Proactive participation in ASEAN

Within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam consistently adheres to its principles and actively contributes to maintaining the unity and solidarity of ASEAN. Vietnam also emphasizes the central role, the principled stance, and the common voice of ASEAN, maintaining ASEAN's balanced approach in relations with partners, especially major powers, and promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two sides.

In 2023, Vietnam takes the rotary role as the ASEAN Committee on Disaster Management (ACDM) Chair. One of the activities during Vietnam's chairmanship year was hosting the 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management and ACDM annual meetings in Ha Long City, Quang Ninh Province on October 12. 2023 also marks the 20th anniversary of the ACDM. Over the past 20 years, Vietnam has consistently raised its sense of responsibility and put forward many practical initiatives for the work of the ACDM in managing and reducing the damage caused by natural disasters in the ASEAN community.

Mr. Shantanu Chakraborty, Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Vietnam and Co-Chair of the Partners for Resilience, said that the ADB always stands by the Government and people of Vietnam in jointly managing and reducing risks and overcoming the consequences of disasters.

Furthermore, Vietnam collaborates with the international community to address food security crises, engaging in cybersecurity, digital economy, traffic infrastructure development, sustainable development, and climate change mitigation. This demonstrates that, even as a developing country, Vietnam is not detached from global issues. Vietnam remains active and responsible in the international community, which is reflected in these commitments. These efforts have helped attract international attention to Vietnam, making it one of the most attractive investment and tourism destinations in the region and the world.

In the big picture, the effective foreign relations activities in 2023 convey a message about a dynamic, innovative, and fully internationally integrated Vietnam. It shows that Vietnam's multilateral and bilateral diplomacy has been skillfully combined, mutually reinforcing each other, and contributing to strengthening Vietnam's reputation and position on the international stage.