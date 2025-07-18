Vietnamese, Thai journalists enhance collaboration

A delegation from the Vietnam Journalists Association (VJA) led by its Vice President Tran Trong Dung is paying a visit to Thailand from July 16 to 20 at an invitation of the Thai Journalists Association.

Representatives from the Vietnam Journalists Association and Thai Journalists Association pose for a photo (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a seminar on Thailand-Vietnam media cooperation, held at Chulalongkorn University on July 16, Mr. Tran Trong Dung affirmed that the bilateral media collaboration, which has been established for a long time through Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on cooperation agreements between the two journalists associations, is becoming a model in the region.

Notably, since the most recent MoU was signed online in January 2024, diverse activities have been promoted by both associations to expand cooperation, while deepening the existing framework of collaboration.

Expressing satisfaction with the cooperation results in recent years, Chavarong Limpattamapani, Chairman of the National Press Council of Thailand (NPC), affirmed that there is still much potential for further development in the bilateral media cooperation, especially in the context of digital transformation across various sectors. The media in both countries, he noted, must also adapt to align with new trends.

Meanwhile, Norrinee Ruangnoo, President of the Thai Journalists Association, proposed both associations continue to implement the contents of the 2024 MoU, including organising training courses on reporting skills in disaster and epidemic conditions.

As both Thailand and Vietnam are highly vulnerable to natural disasters such as storms, floods, and flash floods, exchanging experiences and providing training on safe reporting skills for journalists in emergency situations is a necessary and forward-thinking approach, she stressed.

As part of their working trip, the VJA delegation also visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT), Khaosod newspaper, and CP Food Co., Ltd.

Welcoming the delegation on July 17, Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information under the foreign ministry, affirmed the special relationship between Vietnam and Thailand, highlighting their similarities and close cultural and human connections.

He also expressed his confidence that journalism associations and organisations of both countries will continue to work together, contributing to further strengthening the good relations between the two nations.

Vietnamplus