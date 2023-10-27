Vietnam's major diplomatic highlights in 2023

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stated that Vietnam had many highlights in foreign affairs in 2023, establishing relations with all permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and G20.

Related News Flexible and persistent diplomacy strengthens Vietnam's global position

Befriending all countries

Vietnam had numerous high-level visits and working trips to many foreign countries, noteworthy was the official visit of State President Vo Van Thuong to the Lao PDR from April 10 to 11. Prior to that, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, on January 11 and 12, was the first high-ranking leader to visit Laos in 2023. State President Vo Van Thuong also led a Vietnamese high-level delegation to participate in the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, from October 17 to 20.

Promoting Vietnam's relations with major economies, including the European Union (EU), has always been one of the priorities in foreign policy. This was the main purpose of State President Vo Van Thuong's official visit to the Republic of Austria, state visits to the Italian Republic and the Vatican from July 23 to 28. The aim was to further deepen and strengthen bilateral cooperation with Austria and Italy, and enhance Vietnam-EU relations through Austria and Italy, contributing to ASEAN-EU relations.

Notably, the results of the visit to the Vatican opened a new direction in the bilateral relations. Earlier, from May 4 to 6, State President Vo Van Thuong also attended the coronation ceremony of King Charles III in the United Kingdom, one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. In 2023, both countries commemorated the 50th anniversary celebration of establishing diplomatic relations with various meaningful and diverse activities.

Actively implementing Directive No. 15-CT/TW adopted by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on economic diplomacy in service of national development by 2030, Vietnam's image has been increasingly prominent in global economic forums.

From May 19 to 22 in Hiroshima, Japan, the G7 expanded Summit also warmly welcomed Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. This was the third time Vietnam participated in the G7 expanded Summit and the second time at the invitation of Japan. This demonstrates Japan's recognition of Vietnam's role and status in the region.

Mr. Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund, stated that Vietnam is moving in the right direction and becoming a role model for many countries. Vietnam has made appropriate adjustments in the reform process to complete a socialist-oriented market economy, thus helping to ensure stable economic development and enhance Vietnam's position and reputation in the region and internationally.

On June 26, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a Vietnamese high-ranking delegation to attend and speak at the National Strategy Dialogue between Vietnam and the World Economic Forum (WEF). This was the only national strategic dialogue organized by the WEF as part of the WEF annual meeting, aiming to share Vietnam's experiences as a model for economic recovery, promote the transformation of growth models, and provide opportunities for discussing directions, policies, and investment environments in Vietnam.

The Prime Minister also led a high-level delegation to attend and address the high-level general debate of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly from September 17 to 23 and made an official visit to Brazil from September 23 to 25. Continuing the trend of deep economic integration, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh led a high-level delegation to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from October 18 to 20.

Historical visits

Vietnam has been actively implementing foreign policies after the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Directive 25 of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on enhancing the country’s multilateral diplomacy until 2030. It conveys a strong commitment and the responsible contributions of a peaceful, sincere, reliable Vietnam, ready to enhance friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation while building a regional and international environment of peace and stability with other countries.

In that context, the state visit of United States President Joe Biden to Vietnam from September 10 to 11 and the elevation of the bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development mark a new milestone for Vietnam - US relations.

Dr. Andrew Wells-Dang, a senior expert on Vietnam at the Center for Asian Affairs of the US Institute of Peace (USIP), said that President Joe Biden's visit to Vietnam signifies the development of trust, effective cooperation, and diplomacy between Hanoi and Washington D.C.

Mr. Calvin Khoe, Co-Director of FPCI Research & Analysis at the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), assesses that the elevation of Vietnam - US relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership will have a positive impact, spread, and promote ASEAN - US relations, the comprehensive development of ASEAN, and also contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

According to US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper, Vietnam now occupies a central position on the international stage as a member of the global economic supply chain, serving customers worldwide.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong stated that Vietnam is enhancing its relations with the United States and other international partners in the spirit laid out by President Ho Chi Minh after Vietnam regained independence, which is to be friends with all countries. President Ho Chi Minh affirmed Vietnam's complete independence and readiness to fully cooperate with the United States. This independence and cooperation are beneficial to the world as a whole.

In addition, in 2023, Vietnam welcomed many heads of state and heads of delegations from various countries. Governor-General of Australia David Hurley was the first foreign head of state to visit Vietnam in 2023, from April 3 to 6. Two months later, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made an official visit, demonstrating Australia's importance in its relations with Vietnam.

There were also the visits by Roberto Morales Ojeda, Politburo member and Permanent Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Secretariat; Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the United Russia Party and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation; President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol and his spouse; President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; Prime Minister of the Republic of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong; Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Viktorovich Volodin, and others.

Especially, President of the Cambodian People’s Party, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party cum President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, joined Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 6 for a high-level meeting between Vietnam - Cambodia - Laos in Hanoi.