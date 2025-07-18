PM seeks FTSE Russell’s help to upgrade stock market status

FTSE Russell’s Global Head of Equity and Multi Asset Gerald Toledano praised Vietnam’s reform momentum, noting that its stock market, now the most liquid in ASEAN, has surpassed those of Thailand and Singapore.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (R) and FTSE Russell’s Global Head of Equity and Multi Asset Gerald Toledano (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 17 called on FTSE Russell, a member of the London Stock Exchange Group, to continue partnering with the Vietnamese Government and regulators, offering practical recommendations to upgrade Vietnam’s stock market status from "frontier" to "emerging".

During a reception in Hanoi for FTSE Russell’s Global Head of Equity and Multi Asset Gerald Toledano, PM Pham Minh Chinh called modernising Vietnam’s capital markets a linchpin for mobilising private investments at home and abroad.

He highlighted Vietnam’s aggressive push for stock market reforms to foster a transparent, investor-friendly environment. The Government has already submitted a revised Securities Law to the National Assembly and a resolution to establish an international financial center.

The PM urged FTSE Russell to support Vietnam’s efforts by delivering objective and comprehensive assessments of its economy and capital markets, sharing international best practices, and aiding the building of a modern legal and regulatory framework. He also sought assistance in upgrading market infrastructure, training quality financial professionals, and creating an international financial hub to draw global capital.

In response, Toledano praised Vietnam’s reform momentum, noting that its stock market, now the most liquid in ASEAN, has surpassed those of Thailand and Singapore.

He reaffirmed FTSE Russell’s commitment to aiding Vietnam’s emerging market bid, pledging to back its economic goals through 2045 and share its progress to global investors.

VNA