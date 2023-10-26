Flexible and persistent diplomacy strengthens Vietnam's global position

Vietnam's diplomacy has its essence in steadfast principles and strategic flexibility. This approach is guided by national interest, justice, and alignment with human values, all contributing to a peaceful and progressive world.

The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam emphasized that Vietnam's diplomacy should be comprehensive and modern, consisting of three pillars: Party diplomacy, State diplomacy, and people-to-people diplomacy. In the context of deepening integration and globalization, Vietnam's foreign policy continues to pursue a new mission by contributing to the creation and maintenance of a peaceful and stable environment, thus ensuring the nation's robust defense.

Inheriting and promoting national traditional values

At the first National Conference on Foreign Affairs in 2021, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong summarized the following: Over the past 90 years, under the leadership of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam has, by creatively applying the fundamental principles of Marxism-Leninism, upheld and developed diplomatic tradition, national identity, and diplomatic and cultural values. Vietnam has absorbed the world's cultural quintessence and progressive ideas. Thereby, the country has built a unique and special diplomacy of the Ho Chi Minh era, imbued with “Vietnamese bamboo" characters of strong roots, stout trunk, and flexible branches.

"Strong roots" represent the Vietnamese tradition of self-reliance and self-determination and national interests guided by Party ideology. "Stout trunk" is the resilience in the face of challenges and difficulties, and Vietnam's independence, self-reliance, multilateralization, diversification, and willingness to be a friend and reliable, responsible partner of the international community in the renewal process, which has been evident and nurtured for over three decades. "Flexible branches" embody the ability to cope with multiple changes. This is also the pioneering role of diplomacy in establishing and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment, mobilizing external resources for the development of the country, and enhancing the nation's reputation and status, as affirmed in the 13th Party Congress documents.

As of September 2023, Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 193 countries, elevating relationships to comprehensive partnerships, strategic partnerships, and comprehensive strategic partnerships with 30 countries, including five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and other major countries. Vietnam's imprint is also strongly evident in numerous high-level global and regional forums, such as the United Nations, Group of Seven, ASEAN Summit, East Asia Summit (EAS), Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). Additionally, Vietnam has signed 16 free trade agreements (FTAs) involving nearly 60 economies, including developed countries.

After nine years of participating in United Nations peacekeeping, Vietnam has made significant contributions, highly appreciated by the international community. In 2023, Vietnam's foreign affairs have been vibrant, hosting high-level delegations, including heads of state from various countries and strategic areas. Vietnam has also worked closely with other countries to celebrate the 30th, 40th, and 50th anniversaries of bilateral diplomatic relations, evaluating outcomes and outlining directions for more effective cooperation. All of these achievements demonstrate the transformation of "quantity" into "quality" in Vietnam's foreign affairs. This has great significance in the current world of rapid, complex, and unpredictable changes. It also underscores the correctness of Vietnam's "bamboo diplomacy".

Key Messages

The achievements of Vietnam's foreign affairs in 2023 are essential messages about Vietnam's foreign policy in this new era.

First, Vietnam's foreign affairs have formed a deep, multifaceted, and multilayered network of relationships. Vietnam’s position and reputation in the international arena have been enhanced, providing a strong foundation for fostering mutually beneficial cooperation with other countries and contributing to regional and global peace, stability, cooperation, and development. Upholding independence, autonomy, multilateralism, and diversification of international relations while increasing strategic alignment with key partners enhances Vietnam's strategic geographical advantage, sustains a favorable international environment, and attracts external resources for national development and homeland defense.

Furthermore, Vietnam's foreign affairs have achieved a breakthrough by maintaining a "dynamic balance" in relations with major powers in the changing landscape.

Following the upgrading of its relations with the United States, Vietnam proactively clarified that a comprehensive strategic partnership does not mean a military alliance, does not involve taking sides against other countries, and does not hinder relations with any other countries. These decisions and strategies reflect the political fortitude, independence, flexibility, and effectiveness of the leadership of the Party, State, and the Vietnamese bamboo diplomacy.

The diplomatic events of 2023 mark Vietnam's implementation of a comprehensive and modern approach across various diplomatic areas, combining new thinking and a new pace. High-level visits and summit meetings have increasingly become multipurpose, encompassing multiple fields, from politics, security, and diplomacy to economics, science, technology, culture, and education.

Economic diplomacy is a driving force, high-tech scientific and technological cooperation is a breakthrough, contributing to enhancing political trust and deepening relations between nations. Political trust provides the basis for promoting economic and technological cooperation, defense, and security.

Cultural diplomacy, educational and training cooperation expand and enhance the effectiveness of people-to-people diplomacy. All of these diplomatic achievements send strong messages about the Party and State policy, the nation's history, cultural traditions, and Vietnam's development potential. This demonstrates Vietnam's tradition of goodwill, humanity, compassion, tolerance, love for peace, and a willingness to set aside the past, embracing cooperation and development with all those who have sincere intentions.