Vietnam looks to expand relations with Belize

During a meeting to present his letter of credentials to Governor-General of Belize Dame Froyla Tzalam on July 14, Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai expressed his belief that the Vietnam–Belize relations will continue to grow deeper, more substantive, and effective, especially in shared priority areas such as sustainable agriculture, eco-tourism, climate change adaptation, and South-South cooperation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico and Belize Nguyen Van Hai (L) presents his letter of credentials to Governor-General of Belize Dame Froyla Tzalam at a ceremony on July 14. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam always attaches importance to developing friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Belize - a friendly Central American country known for its rich culture, diverse ecology, and active contributions to regional and global forums, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico and Belize Nguyen Van Hai told Governor-General of Belize Dame Froyla Tzalam.

The Vietnamese diplomat conveyed regards from State President Luong Cuong and high-ranking leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State to Tzalam. He showed his gratitude for the warm and respectful welcome extended by the Governor-General to the Vietnamese diplomatic delegation, affirming that it was not only a great encouragement but also a vivid testament to the spirit of friendship and cooperation goodwill between the two nations.

For her part, Governor-General of Belize Dame Froyla Tzalam congratulated Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai on his appointment as Ambassador to Belize and wished him great success in his tenure, thus contributing to elevating the Vietnam–Belize relations to a new level.

The host spoke highly of the bilateral friendship and cooperation, expressing her delight at the positive progress in the relationship in recent years despite the geographical distance. She highlighted Vietnam’s impressive accomplishments in economic development, poverty reduction, education, and international integration, saying that Belize always follows these with great interest and admiration.

Earlier, Ambassador Nguyen Van Hai held a working session with Prime Minister of Belize John Antonio Briceño, presented his credential letter to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Culture and Immigration Francis Fonseca, and met with representatives of relevant local agencies.

During the meetings, both sides discussed issues of common concern, focusing on enhancing high-level delegation exchanges, signing a visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic and official passports, and strengthening mutual support at multilateral forums, and expanding cooperation in areas such as sustainable agriculture, eco-tourism, education, digital transformation, and climate change response, in which Vietnam has experience and is ready to share.

