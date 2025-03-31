Vietnam’s rescue forces arrive in Myanmar for earthquake relief mission

Starting from March 31, the Vietnamese forces will commence search and rescue operations in the affected areas, while relief supplies will be distributed to communities in need.

The Vietnamese rescue delegation from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security arrived in Yangon Airport, Myanmar. — VNA/VNS Photo

A 106-member Vietnamese rescue delegation from the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security arrived in Yangon airport in Myanmar on March 30 afternoon to assist with earthquake relief efforts.

The military force is led by Major General Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Ministry of National Defence's Search and Rescue Department, while the public security team is headed by Colonel Nguyen Minh Khuong, Deputy Director of the Police Department of Fire Fighting, Fire Prevention and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security.

The Vietnamese delegation was welcomed at the airport by Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein, along with Vietnamese Ambassador to Myanmar Ly Quoc Tuan, Defence Attaché Colonel Dao Van Duy, and staff members from the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar.

In response to Myanmar’s request for assistance, Vietnam has offered an emergency aid package worth US$300,000 to support earthquake recovery efforts.

Starting from March 31, the Vietnamese forces will commence search and rescue operations in the affected areas, while relief supplies will be distributed to communities in need.

The move reflects the Vietnamese Party, State and people's solidarity with Myanmar, a fellow ASEAN member, in overcoming and mitigating the aftermath of the natural disaster. It embodies Vietnam’s tradition of “love others like we love ourselves”, international responsibility, and the country's humanitarian commitment.

The deployment also affirms the credibility and capabilities of Vietnam’s rescue forces in international humanitarian missions.

On March 28, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, along with the Vietnam-Myanmar Friendship Association, sent sympathy to the people of Myanmar.

The Myanmar State Administration Council said that the death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28 has risen to about 1,700, with 3,400 people injured and 300 still missing.

VNA