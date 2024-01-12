Culture/art

Vietnam’s Pho bo nominated among 20 of the world’s best soups: CNN

CNN Travel has freshly listed Pho bo (beef noodle soup) of Vietnam among its nominations for 20 of the best soups around the world.

vietnamese-pho-beef-noodle-soup-4478.jpg
A bowl of Pho bo (beef noodle soup) (Photo: VNA)

About the Vietnamese culinary delight, the top-20 list article published on the news site on January 8 quoted Andrea Nguyen, author of “The Pho Cookbook”, saying Pho is among Vietnam’s most recognized culinary exports.

And while today’s Pho restaurants serve a wide range of flavors, beef is the original. By 1930, Nguyen explained, the soup was served with slices of raw beef cooked gently in the broth.

According to the article, the broth is simmered for hours with cinnamon, star anise, and other warm spices to create a wonderfully aromatic base for this rice noodle soup. Today, beef pho remains the most beloved version in Vietnam, with options that include the original raw beef, a mix of raw and cooked beef, brisket, and tendon.

Other dishes on the list include Banga from Nigeria, Borscht from Ukraine, Bouillabaisse from France, Caldo Verde from Portugal, and Chorba from Algeria, Libya, and Tunisia.

Vietnamplus

