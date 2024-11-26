Vietnam's pepper exports exceed US$1.1 billion in first ten months of 2024

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) yesterday held the 2024 annual public-private partnership (PPP) conference on pepper and spices.

Speaking at the conference, Chairperson of the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA) Hoang Thi Lien stated that by the end of October 2024, Vietnam exported 219,387 tons of various types of pepper, with a total export value of more than US$1.1 billion.

Export volume decreased by 1.9 percent compared to the same period last year, meanwhile, export value increased by 48 percent.

The average export price of black pepper reached US$4,971 each ton, an increase of US$1,528; meanwhile, pepper export price reached US$6,626 per ton, an increase of US$1,671 compared to the same period in 2023.

Regarding export markets, the Asian market saw a 32.7 percent decrease; the American market saw an increase of 43.7 percent and the European market increased by 31.8 percent.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong