Vietnam gains US$9.83 agro-forestry-fishery surplus in first half of 2025

Vietnam's total agro-forestry-fishery exports reached US$33.84 billion in the first half of 2025, up 15.5 percent over the same period last year.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment provided the information on July 3.

According to Deputy Director of the Planning and Finance Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Tran Gia Long, the three largest export markets for Vietnam during this period included the United States, accounting for 21.1 percent, China with 17.6 percent, and Japan with 7.2 percent.

Illustrative photo

Compared to the same period in 2024, the total agro-forestry-fishery exports to the U.S. rose by 16 percent, exports to China slightly declined by 0.7 percent, while exports to Japan increased significantly by 25.5 percent.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong