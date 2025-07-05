Business

Sourcing Fair of Supporting Industry with Buyers 2025 kicks off

SGGP

The 2025 Sourcing Fair of Supporting Industry with Buyers (SFS 2025) was opened on July 4 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, the Management Board of Export Processing and Industrial Zones and the Management Board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park co-organized the event.

hinh-cnht-1751613108863264081907-5070-270.jpg
Delegates perform ritual to open the 2025 Sourcing Fair of Supporting Industry with Buyers (SFS 2025).

This year’s conference attracted 20 foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises and large-scale Vietnamese industrial enterprises operating in sectors, such as electronics, home appliances, automobiles, mechanical engineering, aviation and healthcare.

These companies are connecting both in person and online with 100 domestic supporting industry manufacturers through more than 300 pre-arranged one-on-one meetings.

By Minh Xuan- Translated by Huyen Huong

