Residents in Australia can buy Huynh Hoa bread

Huynh Hoa bread brand has entered a strategic partnership with Posh Lifestyle Company to introduce Vietnamese bread products to the global market.

International tourists line up to buy Huynh Hoa bread in Ho Chi Minh City.

Today, Huynh Hoa banh mi (Huynh Hoa bread), an iconic Saigon street food brand, officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Posh Lifestyle Company. This partnership marks a significant step in bringing Vietnamese bread products to the international market with Australia as the initial launch point.

Posh Lifestyle is set to become the exclusive partner of Huynh Hoa bread in Australia, with operations launching in key cities like Melbourne and Sydney.

Huynh Hoa bread brand established in 1989 by Ms. Le Kim Hoa, has become a symbol of Saigon's culinary culture with traditional, flavorful bread loaves, combining 13 ingredients such as pate, butter, cold cuts, ham, onions and special spices.

Discussing the project, the brand representative stated that Banh mi is a vital emblem of Vietnamese cuisine, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City. Introducing Huynh Hoa bread to the global stage is a means of preserving and promoting this distinctive characteristic.

The Huynh Hoa bread model in Australia is anticipated to be standardized in accordance with Vietnamese traditions, encompassing recipes, ingredients, and service. Furthermore, culinary experiences and activities promoting Vietnamese culture will be emphasized to showcase the nation and its people through traditional dishes that are rich in identity.

Through this partnership, Posh Lifestyle and Huynh Hoa aspire to further the reach of Vietnamese cuisine, celebrate cultural values, and enhance the country's international image.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan