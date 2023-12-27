Vietnam’s OCOP shrimp paste exported to Japan and Australia

For a long time, shrimp paste - a rustic dish of Vietnamese people has become an OCOP (One Commune One Product) product and exported to Japan and Australia.

Mr. Nguyen Minh Tien

The dish is even served in one vermicelli restaurant and one tofu restaurant with shrimp paste in New York, according to a revelation of representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Sharing information yesterday’s seminar on increasing OCOP product consumption channels organized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Hanoi, Mr. Nguyen Minh Tien, Director of the Trade Promotion Center for Agriculture under the Ministry of Agriculture - Rural Development said that by mid-December 2023, as per the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s update of the number of OCOP products, there are 11,054 OCOP products, an increase of more than 1,100 products compared to the data one month ago. The number of OCOP products even exceeds the target of 10,000 products set by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development from 2021 to 2025.

Furthermore, the quality of OCOP products has been greatly enhanced and improved. Science and technology have been applied and formed many new products, not only purely based on local values but also meet the needs of modern consumers.

Along with that, the design as well as the packaging of products has been significantly improved not as simple as prior. There are now many types of modern and impressive packaging.

At the seminar

According to Mr. Tien, all OCOP products recognized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development meet food safety and hygiene standards as well as Vietnamese technical standards such as ISO, HACCP, and GAP. Plus, some 5-star or potential 5-star OCOP products even meet world market standards.

Vietnamese-made shrimp paste is exported to Japan and Australia

In terms of commerce, in the early stages, OCOP products were mainly sold in the domestic market; many of them even were sold in their original province. But now, many products are displayed on supermarket shelves in many countries in the world.

Specifically, Mr. Tien revealed that Le Gia shrimp paste was exported to Japan and Australia in 2023. Moreover, dong vermicelli made in a facility in Binh Lieu District of the Northern Province of Quang Ninh was also bound for Europe and Australia.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Uyen Phuong