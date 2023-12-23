Vietnam's first regular comic book on finance - banking and investment launched

The first book on finance - banking and investment was launched and it entranced readers on December 23.

At a meeting between author Le Thi Thuy Sen and readers in Ho Chi Minh City

According to the Kim Dong Publishing House, the comics book on finance - banking and investment knowledge is written by Vietnamese authors with the highest number of copies printed at Kim Dong Publishing House in 2023.

Nearly 2 weeks after launch, the first edition of 25,000 books was almost sold out.

At the Ho Chi Minh City Book Street, the Kim Dong Publishing House organized a program to launch the financial comic ‘Being smart with money - Avoid troubles’ by author Le Thi Thuy Sen - Director of the State Bank's Communications Department and it was illustrated by artist Thang Fly.

This is Vietnam's first regular comic book about finance - banking and investment for Vietnamese families.

The comic book contains nearly 30 stories revolving around basic, practical, easy-to-understand and easy-to-apply knowledge related to topics of finance, currency, and investment that are of great interest today such as cryptocurrency, inflation, deflation, interest rates, exchange rates, and financial investment.

It also has stories about the difference between bonds, stocks and savings deposits, notices for insurance purchases, bits of advice on how to carry out banking transactions in the electronic environment and how to keep personal information and bank accounts to avoid risks.

During a meeting with readers in Ho Chi Minh City, author Le Thi Thuy Sen said that more than 20 years of working in the field of finance and banking, the author has witnessed many people having problems, even falling into trouble due to lack of knowledge and skills in financial management and banking. If they have good financial knowledge, they will have a better life. Therefore, she decided to write the book to help people.

The author revealed the most difficult thing in writing this book is how to convey dry and in-depth knowledge about finance and banking so that everyone who reads it can understand and easily apply it. Therefore, she used folk songs, proverbs, idioms, traditions, culture, and national history to introduce financial and banking knowledge most simply and understandably to readers of all ages.

By SGGP – Translated by Anh Quan