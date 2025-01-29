Vietnam's “bamboo diplomacy” in the nation’s new era

In the flow of time, diplomacy has played a crucial role in shaping the nation’s proud legacy, strengthening ties with various partners, and creating new opportunities to support the country’s comprehensive renewal process.

General Secretary and President To Lam attends and delivers a speech at the Summit of the Future of the 79th UN General Assembly in New York City, USA, on September 22, 2024 (local time).

In each period, Vietnam has pursued flexible diplomatic strategies that align with its realities and the evolving international landscape, including the current approach of "bamboo diplomacy."

A symbol of proactive, flexible, and effective diplomacy

At the 29th Foreign Affairs Conference in 2016, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong first mentioned the "unique diplomatic approach, deeply rooted in the essence of Vietnam's 'bamboo tree'."

He revisited this concept at the National Foreign Affairs Conference implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress in December 2021, expanding on it, "The foreign affairs and diplomacy of the Ho Chi Minh era are distinct and unique, with the hallmark of the 'Vietnamese bamboo tree' — flexible and clever, yet resilient and determined; adaptable and creative, but steadfast and courageous in facing challenges for national independence, freedom, and the happiness of the people.

They are united and compassionate, yet resolute in protecting national interests, diplomacy is about knowing when to be soft and when to be firm, understanding the right timing, context, and knowing when to advance or retreat, with the principle of “adapting to the situation”, and “willows are weak yet they bind other wood.”

"Bamboo diplomacy" represents a vivid embodiment of the Party's foreign policy, State diplomacy, and people-to-people diplomacy. It advocates for an independent, self-reliant, peaceful, friendly, and cooperative foreign policy, promoting the diversification and multilateralization of foreign relations. The goal is to ensure the highest national interests based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, equality, cooperation, and mutual benefits. It combines national strength with the dynamics of the era, proactively and comprehensively integrating into the international community. Vietnam is a trusted partner and an active, responsible member of the global community.

General Secretary and President To Lam holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two countries issued a Joint Declaration to upgrade their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on October 7, 2024, at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

Over nearly 40 years of reform, Vietnam’s diplomatic relations have continuously expanded and deepened. The country now maintains ties with 194 nations as a full member of the UN, including special partnerships with three countries and strategic or comprehensive partnerships with 30 others. Vietnam also engages in economic relations with over 230 countries, territories, and partner economies.

Vietnam has established Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships with nine nations, including China (May 2008), Russia (July 2012), India (September 2016), South Korea (December 2022), the US (September 2023), Japan (November 2023), Australia (March 2024), France (October 2024), and most recently, Malaysia (November 2024). Remarkably, Vietnam has elevated its relationships to the level of Strategic Partnership or higher with all five permanent members of the UN Security Council—China, Russia, the US, the United Kingdom, and France.

Vietnam uniquely maintains Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships with the world’s three major powers—China, Russia, and the United States—simultaneously. These robust ties establish a stable, long-term framework with key partners, strengthening the nation’s diplomatic foundation in the modern era.

Vietnam has signed 16 free trade agreements (FTAs), including next-generation agreements with comprehensive commitments and robust enforcement mechanisms, such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). The country actively participates in over 70 international organizations, associations, and forums, including ASEAN, APEC, the WTO, and the United Nations.

As a responsible member, Vietnam has made significant contributions and initiatives within these organizations, successfully hosting major international events and taking on key roles such as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (2008-2009, 2020-2021), chairing ASEAN Summits (1998, 2010, 2020), the ASEM Summit (2004), APEC Summits (2006, 2017), and the World Economic Forum on ASEAN (2018).

Vietnam’s commitment to global peace and security is also evident through its contributions to UN peacekeeping missions. The country has deployed hundreds of military officers and medical personnel to conflict zones, such as South Sudan, demonstrating its dedication to international stability and its active role within the global community.

President Luong Cuong chairs the welcoming ceremony for Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s visit to Vietnam on the morning of November 25, 2024.

Diplomacy as the "pioneer force"

During a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in August 2024, General Secretary and President To Lam highlighted that the world is undergoing an era of profound change, and Vietnam stands at a pivotal historical juncture— a new era of national development.

He emphasized that foreign affairs must proactively identify opportunities and challenges, contributing to the successful realization of the Party and State's strategic goals. Vietnam’s diplomacy should aim to elevate its role, expanding contributions to global peace, cooperation, development, and progress, while strongly promoting Vietnam’s image as an independent, self-reliant, peaceful, cooperative, friendly, developed, prosperous, and happy nation.

He stressed the importance of building and strengthening diplomacy in this new era, with the ultimate goal of safeguarding the nation's highest interests, fostering a strong Party, a prosperous socialist Vietnam, and an influential role in global politics, the world economy, and human civilization, ensuring prosperity and happiness for the people. Diplomacy must connect Vietnam with the world and align the nation with the spirit of the times, actively engaging in addressing shared global challenges.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese exchange documents establishing the two countries’ relationship as a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership on March 7, 2024, in Canberra.

In this new era, Vietnamese diplomacy must reach new heights to fulfill its noble responsibilities, serving as the "pioneer force" and making significant contributions to the development and defense of the nation.

In a meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in December 2024, President Luong Cuong emphasized the principle of " Use the unchanging to respond to the ever-changing" in diplomacy, combining the strength of the nation with the power of the era, remaining steadfast in strategic goals while being flexible in tactics, and ensuring the highest national interests.

The President emphasized that in order to achieve this task, foreign affairs must focus on research, advising, and forecasting, while further improving areas that are already performing well. In evaluating the work of foreign affairs in the new context, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has repeatedly stated that, given the ongoing significant shifts in the global landscape with both opportunities and challenges, the primary objective of diplomacy is to maximize efforts and continue reinforcing a favorable foreign relations framework. This will position the country to align with the currents of the era and create breakthroughs in achieving the strategic goals set for 2030 and 2045, as outlined in the 13th National Party Congress.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man holds talks with Japanese Senate President Sekiguchi Masakazu, and both sides exchange cooperation documents, on the afternoon of December 5, 2024, in Tokyo.

The head of the foreign ministry also affirmed the commitment to further elevate and maximize opportunities from strategic and comprehensive partnership frameworks. The ministry will strengthen the role of various diplomatic approaches and channels, including high-level diplomacy, sectoral diplomacy, local diplomacy, as well as engagement with scholars and businesses. Vietnam will actively and responsibly contribute to resolving global and regional issues, while asserting its leading role in multilateral diplomacy on key strategic matters and mechanisms.

It is clear that with a steadfast foreign policy that places national interests first, integration without assimilation, and a focus on seizing global development trends to capitalize on opportunities and minimize challenges, Vietnam can be confident that international integration will continue to play a key role in the country's socio-economic development in the next phase.

By Ambassador Nguyen Van Huynh (Vietnam Peace Committee) – Translated by Thuy Doan